The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons

ST. LOUIS — The City. The Songs. The Women.

St. Louis Woman is a musical and theatrical tribute to the phenomenal women who created the music and art that brought the world to our city like Josephine Baker, Tina, Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, Maya Angelou.

St. Louis Woman is written and directed by Joe Hanrahan and starring singer, songwriter and actress, LAKA.

LAKA performs their tunes, their dance, their poetry – and presents their remarkable lives.

The show is presented by the Midnight Company. A St. Louis-based enterprise, focusing on new and interesting work for the stage, screen and internet.

You can catch St. Louis Woman at the .ZACK Theatre through October 22.