The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra looks ahead to next season

The SLSO's 2023-2024 season puts the community at the heart of programming while enhancements and renovations are underway at Powell Hall.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra looks ahead to their 2023-2024 season while the they expand and renovate the historic Powell Hall.

Vickie Boutwell, the Vice President of communications for the St Louis Symphony Orchestra, explains that the Powell Hall project will enhance and preserve the civic icon for generations.

"We are excited to preserve everything that people love about Powell Hall...while also expanding it and modernizing it into a 21st century venue."

The expansion will include:

A 3,660-square-foot Education and Learning Center with rehearsal space and a venue for educational programs, receptions, and community gatherings.

A three-story lobby with overlooking terraces and enhanced amenities.

Significantly more backstage space for artists, with amenities like dressing rooms, a musician lounge, music library, practice spaces, recording studios, and more.

New passenger drop-off locations with more accessible entryways.

Outdoor green spaces with areas for audiences to gather.

As SLSO renovates Powell Hall concerts will continue at different locations throughout St. Louis in 2023/2024. They are working with venue partners to ensure an excellent experience for everyone throughout the Summer and the upcoming season.

The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra is really excited to take music out in the community and across the region," Boutwell says. "Throughout next season, our primary venues will be Stifel Theater in downtown Saint Louis and at Tou Hill Performing Arts Center out of the campus of the University of Missouri, Saint Louis,"

You can catch the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra twice in June at the organization's first home away from home, Stifel Theatre.

For more information about the Powell Hall expansion project, click HERE.

To purchase tickets and for additional information, click HERE.

