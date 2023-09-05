‘This is Cancer’ podcast bringing listeners hope, resources, and education from some of the nation’s leading cancer experts

Siteman Cancer Center’s new podcast aims to leave listeners feeling empowered and supported

Tuesday morning co-hosts Laura Susic and Patrick Schafer joined Mary in studio to share their new podcast, ‘This is Cancer,’ brought to you by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, National Leaders in Cancer.

While cancer can be a scary and overwhelming subject, this podcast aims to leave listeners feeling empowered and supported. The two explain it is a show for anyone who has been touched by cancer. By having honest, raw and informative conversations about cancer on this podcast, they hope to bring their listeners hope, resources about prevention and wellness, and education from some of the nation’s leading cancer experts.

This is Cancer wants listeners to feel welcome and like a part of each conversation. Episodes cover a variety of cancer types and topics with the hope of providing engaging content for a wide audience that includes cancer and noncancer patients alike, those caring for a cancer patient and those interested in health and prevention information. Whether you’re a part of the cancer community or not, they explain this show has a space for you.

The podcast premiers Wednesday, May 10th. Learn more https://siteman.wustl.edu/thisiscancer.

Siteman has an online tool that will help you assess your risk of all cancer types, and will suggest ways to lower your risk. It’s available at YourDiseaseRisk.com.