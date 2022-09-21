Treats Unleashed is holding 'Bake Sale' this weekend!

This Friday through Sunday, Treats Unleashed is hosting its semi-annual 30% off Bake Sale at all Treats Unleashed locations

Example video title will go here for this video

Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats and cakes, quality dog and cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more!

Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned and operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.

This Friday, (9/23) through Sunday (9/25), Treats Unleashed is hosting its semi-annual 30% off Bake Sale at all Treats Unleashed locations. Treats Unleashed hand-makes all their pet treats from scratch in-store daily with all-natural, pet safe ingredients.