Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!

ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23.

Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Vikings for the weekend.

For more information, visit stlrenfest.com.

