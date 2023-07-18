Watch Root Mod, a live original soul, funk and hip-hop band, perform in the Show Me studio

Root Mod is a live original soul, funk and hip-hop band. The St. Louis soul-fusion band breathes of style, passion and originality. Tuesday morning, the band joined Mary in studio to share about their upcoming performance at City Winery. Vocalist, Bianca Fitzpatrick shares Root Mod was formed in 2017 and started as a family band. They are described as ‘modern music rooted in love’ with influences such as Sly and the Family Stone and Earth, Wind and Fire.