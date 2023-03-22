We Rock The Spectrum in Fenton gives kids from all walks of life enriching space

ST. LOUIS — We Rock The Spectrum is a fun, enriching environment that includes swings, a trampoline, pretend play, sensory bins, an arts & crafts corner, an interactive projector, and more. They are an inclusive environment, meaning that everyone (neurodiverse, or people with special needs, and neurotypical) is celebrated for who they are.

Kara Magistri and her husbands inspiration behind taking over the gym is their son, Jonas. The couple is the third owners of the gym; it's been in Fenton since 2015. Jason, their son, was diagnosed with autism in September of 2022 and by November of 2022, they were in the process of buying the gym.