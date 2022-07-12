Wellness Wednesday: Deputy Chief Grimshaw's life was changed after robotic assisted hip replacement

Dr. Christopher Palmer uses the MAKO robotic system in total join replacement surgeries. It's a minimally invasive option using the latest technology.

ST. LOUIS — For this Wellness Wednesday, we stopped by the Rock Community Fire House to speak with Deputy Chief Grimshaw.

Prior to this surgery, Grimshaw had both knees and his other hip replaced. He know it was time to try something new - leading him to Dr. Christopher Palmer.

Dr. Palmer is a sports medicine physician and a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon in Fenton, Missouri. He uses the MAKO robotic system in total joint replacement surgeries. It’s a minimally invasive option using the latest technology.

Grimshaw explained the biggest difference between his pervious surgeries and Dr. Palmer's was the recovery time.

“To go from being on a walker one day to just get around the house. To literally just have a cane and be able to walk. I mean right after the surgery. I know before, the other hip I had done, I had to use a walker for quite a while before I could just go to a cane or get around," he said.

Now, the chief is happy to enjoy the parts of his life that he couldn't before the operation. The simple things we take for granted, like being present for quality time with family.

“It make you feel whole again. Before, I felt like I wasn’t contributing to anything because I couldn't do anything. I couldn’t go on walks with my wife. Just getting in and out of the car was hard. Having this surgery changed my life."

For further information on Dr. Christopher Palmer, visit Dr.PalmerOrtho.com or set up an appointment by calling (314) 849-0311.

