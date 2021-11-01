Wellness Wednesday: Sound Health Services

St. Louis ENT Health has opened a newly-renovated office in Creve Coeur, offering comprehensive otolaryngology services.

St. Louis ENT Health, a division of Sound Health Services, is the largest private practice otolaryngology group in the St. Louis area.

Dr. Sean Bailey, Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, Dr. Frederic Pugliano and Dr. Tara Ramachandra are board-certified otolaryngologists, better known as ENTs, who see patients for a full range of adult and pediatric ear, nose, and throat conditions.

Dr. Ramachandra, who is dual board-certified in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery recently spoke with Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean. Dr. Ramachandra is expanding her focus on reconstructive and cosmetic facial plastic surgery.

When it comes to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, it is a subspecialty of otolaryngology. There is some overlap with general plastic surgery, which most people are familiar with. This difference is, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon trains for 5 years in otolaryngology then does an additional 1-2 years of training focused solely on restoring form and function of the face and neck.

Many people are familiar with some of the common cosmetic facial plastic surgery procedures like facelifts, eyelid surgery and nose surgery.

Trauma, tumors, scars, infection or abnormalities from birth can dramatically affect the appearance and function of structures of the face and neck. Reconstructive facial surgery aims to restore the appearance and function of affected facial structures which will improve self-esteem and confidence.

While cosmetic procedures are not typically covered by health insurance plans, reconstructive surgery most often is covered.

Dr. Ramachandra performs a lot of complex repairs after facial skin cancer removal.

Oftentimes, facial skin cancers are removed by a dermatologist trained in Mohs micrographic surgery. This technique allows the Mohs surgeon to remove the cancer in small slivers until it is excised completely. The wound created by this process can range from very small to massive.

For cases in which the surgery wound is too large or complicated for repair by the Mohs surgeon in an office setting, the patient is sent to Dr. Ramachandra. She uses a number of plastic surgical techniques to restore the structures damaged by the cancer.

After nasal trauma, both recent and remote, nasal airway surgery can help patients with their breathing and external appearance. Dr. Ramachandra does a lot of functional and cosmetic rhinoplasty surgery as well as scar revisions and laceration repair. Most reconstructive surgery is done in an outpatient surgery center. The use of anesthesia depends on the complexity and the areas of operating.

Dr. Ramachandra also offers injectables at Sound Health Services which include Botox and fillers which will restore volume to the face to provide a natural, refined appearance. Scar revisions, ear lobe repairs, and some skin cancer repairs can be done in the office under local anesthesia.

For more information, call (314) 965-9184 or go online to trfacialplastics.com or soundhealthservices.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.