World Bird Sanctuary hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' on Saturday, October 29

A celebration of the spookiest feathered friends at World Bird Sanctuary.

This spooky season, World Bird Sanctuary is hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' featuring their spookiest feathered friends.

Enjoy a sip of hot cider and a variety of games and activities, all included with the price of admission: $8 per car in advance. Entry day-of will be $8 per individual or $12 per car for multiple people.

The event runs from 10AM to 4PM with free-flying bird shows at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM.

World Bird Sanctuary is located at 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road in Valley Park, MO. Find more information at worldbirdsanctuary.org/events.

