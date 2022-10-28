World Bird Sanctuary hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' on Saturday, October 29

This spooky season, World Bird Sanctuary is hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' featuring their spookiest feathered friends.
Enjoy a sip of hot cider and a variety of games and activities, all included with the price of admission: $8 per car in advance. Entry day-of will be $8 per individual or $12 per car for multiple people.
The event runs from 10AM to 4PM with free-flying bird shows at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM.
World Bird Sanctuary is located at 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road in Valley Park, MO. Find more information at worldbirdsanctuary.org/events.