'Today' announces 2021 Concerts on the Plaza lineup

The lineup for the 2021 “Citi Music Series on TODAY” was announced Friday morning.

NEW YORK — The biggest names in music are coming this summer to the 30 Rockefeller Plaza to perform on NBC's "Today."

The lineup for the 2021 “Citi Music Series on Today” was announced Friday morning.

This summer’s music series includes Coldplay, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, H.E.R., Maroon 5, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton and more.

The “Citi Music Series on Today” began with OneRepublic Thursday, May 6, with a special live concert for frontline nurses.

NBC announced this summer's concert series will feature in-person concerts on Rockefeller Plaza, virtual performances, exclusive interviews with artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content.

This summer's concerts will also be broadcast in compliance with CDC and New York State guidelines and COVID safety precautions. Plaza concerts will be limited to a select audience only.

Citi Music Series on Today 2021

Thursday, May 6: OneRepublic

Friday, May 21: Blake Shelton

Friday, June 11: Maroon 5

Thursday, June 17: Coldplay

Friday, June 25: H.E.R.

Friday, August 13: Ben Platt

Friday, August 20: Cynthia Erivo

To Be Announced:

Dan + Shay

Mickey Guyton

Zac Brown Band

Little Big Town

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.