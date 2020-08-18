Toys 'R' Us Canada and Mattel debut Tim Hortons Hockey Barbies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for puck drop and some playtime coffee.
Toys "R" Us Canada and Mattel have released a collectible Tim Hortons Barbie Doll.
In the toy description posted on Toys "R" Us Canada's website, the Tim Hortons Barbie, "inspires girls to explore their limitless potential and encourages them that they can be anything, including a hockey player. Get on the ice with Barbie as she suits up in her Tim Hortons hockey jersey, grabs her helmet and hockey stick and hits the ice with her team."
Each doll is $29.99, Canadian dollars, and is only available in Canadian Toys "R" Us stores or online here.
The doll comes with a helmet, Tim Hortons hockey stick and puck. It is aged for children, or adults, 6 years and up.