WWE Royal Rumble draws massive crowd, millions in revenue for St. Louis

St. Louis showed it loves its wrestling over the weekend with some big numbers.

ST. LOUIS — One of the biggest events on the WWE calendar was a big-time draw for St. Louis.

This past Saturday's Royal Rumble in St. Louis did some major numbers in terms of attendance and money.

According to Explore St. Louis, a capacity crowd of 44,390 packed The Dome at America's Center for the Royal Rumble.

Explore St. Louis also said the event generated, "11,000 hotel room stays and $8.3 million in revenue supporting the jobs of thousands of hospitality professionals throughout the region."

Some of the highlights of the Royal Rumble included:

Brock Lesnar winning the men's Royal Rumble match;

The return of Ronda Rousey to win the women's Royal Rumble match;

Seth Rollins defeating WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns via disqualification;

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch defeating Doudrop; and

Bobby Lashley defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE championship.