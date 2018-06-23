WILDWOOD, Mo. – Welcome inside Babler State Park in Wildwood. At the end of a winding road is a camp that is full of possibilities for kids with physical disabilities.

Dive right into camp WeCanDu. A place where everyone is treated like a superhero. A place where kids with disabilities are discovering their abilities.

"For me I love to see the accomplishment in the children's faces," said Kelly Behlmann, the executive director of Disabled Athlete Sports Association.

For nine years, Behlmann's organization hosts a week-long camp for kids ages six to 17. It's a camp that's all about kids trying something they never thought they could do.

"It's really exciting when the first thing they say is 'I can't do that.' So, the first time they do it, and we see the smiles, like they're saying, 'I did it,' it makes my heart warm," Behlmann said.

For the 82 campers there are a lot of "firsts" at this week-long camp: scuba diving, horseback riding, kayaking and tree climbing.

"I saw it and I was like 'man this is going to be kinda hard but I ended up making it to the top of the tree," said camper Ryan Wolak.

This camp is not just about trying new activities, for some It's also about being away from their parents for the first time.

"This is my first sleep away camp. It's been amazing and no bugs have crawled on my bed so far," said Keira Cromwell.

Camp WeCanDu, where "I can't" turns into "I can."

For more about the camp click here.

© 2018 KSDK