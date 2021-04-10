Arlington National Cemetery to mark 100th anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The public is invited to observe a historic procession and flyover on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

ARLINGTON, Va. — Visitors to Arlington National Cemetery will have the opportunity to both re-create history and make history this Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, the cemetery is holding special ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The public is invited.

The cemetery will host a full honors procession and joint service flyover beginning at 9 a.m. Troops representing all branches of the military will take part. The procession will begin at the cemetery's main entrance on Memorial Avenue near the Welcome Center. Troops will proceed west to the gates of the cemetery and make their way to the base of the plaza on the east side of the Tomb near the Roosevelt Fountain.

The cemetery has designated areas along Memorial Avenue, Eisenhower Avenue and near McClellan Drive as public viewing locations.

The joint service flyover will take place over the cemetery during the procession. Aircraft formations from each service will honor the Unknown Soldiers.

“One hundred years ago, on November 11, 1921, the World War I Unknown Soldier was transported by a procession to his final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery," said Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. "This year, we are recreating elements of that procession, and we invite the public to observe this pivotal moment in American history as thousands of Americans did in 1921."

The anniversary procession is free. No tickets are required. But visitors must have a government-issued ID for access and must arrive along the parade route no later than 8:45 a.m. The route is ADA-accessible and stroller-friendly. Ceremonies will take place rain or shine.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, a Presidential Armed Forces wreath-laying ceremony will be invitation-only, taking place after the procession and flyover.

Arlington National Cemetery is also hosting a special Public Flower Ceremony in the days leading up to Veterans Day. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. The event is free.