Couple battling cancer gets treated to huge surprise

The December 5th Fund treated a Florissant couple to a behind-the-scenes tour of the St. Louis Zoo while volunteers knocked out chores at their house.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant couple battling cancer had a special day thanks to The December 5th Fund.

The husband is battling Stage 4 stomach cancer, while his wife is in remission from uterine cancer.

The non-profit provided the family and their friends with breakfast and a behind-the-scenes tour of the St. Louis Zoo and a gift card to cover their expenses. For lunch, the group received catered Sugarfire Smokehouse Barbecue.

While the couple was out, 35 volunteers were busy taking care of chores – mowing grass, mulching, planting flowers, assembling outdoor furniture, building a new shed, hauling away yard waste, power washing the patio and building a new pergola in the backyard.

The family returned home from the busy day to a transformed home.

The family was also set up with support services such as prepared meals, laundry and house cleaning to help with day-to-day tasks down the line.

“The vision at The December 5th Fund is to forget cancer just for one day,” Tom Wiley, founder of The December 5th Fund, said. “That was inspired by my last great day that my children and I had with my late wife before she passed away from cancer.”

December 5th Fund was founded by Wiley after his wife passed away from cancer in January 2016. "The December 5th Fund was created to give families a chance to be a family again and to give them a great day full of wonderful memories that they can treasure long after the burden of cancer is gone," the non-profit's website said.