Rare golden crappie caught in Missouri pond

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Have you ever seen a golden crappie? Someone recently caught one while fishing in a private pond in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish on its Facebook page Wednesday. The department said the golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochromism.

This condition causes yellow or orange pigmentation in animals, similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment, according to the department.

The genetic condition can occur in a variety of animals.

Holly Haddan caught the fish in her pond in the Springfield area. Haddan told Dan Zarlenga with MDC that the fish is 13 inches long and weighs just under 2 pounds.

“Other than coloration, the fish appears to be normal and has obviously been able to survive and grow to a respectable size,” Zarlenga told 5 On Your Side.

Haddan told the Kansas City Star she was shocked when she reeled in the golden fish.

“It’s very vibrant. The picture doesn’t do it justice. It shines like gold when the sun hits it just right," she said.