Dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, to host drive-thru cheesefest event

GREENVILLE, Ill — Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced plans to host its annual Cheesefest as a drive-thru event on June 6.

The free event will be a celebration of the creamery’s 10th anniversary and a way to kick off National Dairy Month, according to a press release.

“We’re beyond excited that our community can still enjoy Cheesefest this year with our drive-thru adjustments,” said president Amy Marcoot. “This event means a lot to our family, especially with it being the anniversary of the creamery’s opening in 2010. It also shines a much-needed spotlight on National Dairy Month.”

Guests will have to stay in their cars and can tune in on the radio for a virtual tour of the creamery and other farm views with guided commentary, the release said. Animal stations will include piglets, goats, cows, sheep and horses.

Activity sheets will also be provided for children when guests arrive and there will be a photo booth opportunity as well.

The creamery said the event is free, but it is accepting donations. Boxed lunches, bundles of cheese, meat and other items will be available for no-contact purchase.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 6. For more information, click here.