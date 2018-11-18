ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans filled up the blue bags, and now the Boy Scouts are donating what was inside.

Thousands of Cub Scouts across the area spent Saturday morning collecting the famous blue Scouting for Food bags from front porches in the area. And they had a lot of collecting to do.

The St. Louis community donated 1,970,766 food items for those in need.

“Thank you to our generous community for another successful Scout For Food drive!” the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts shared on Facebook.

The goods will be taken to about 500 pantries in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.

READ MORE: Boy Scout from Missouri earns every available merit badge

According to the Greater St. Louis Are Council, local scouts have collected more than 55 million cans of food during the 32-year history of the drive.

If you didn’t get a blue Scouting For Food bag or you have more you’d like to donate, there’s still time to pitch in. Drop off food donations at any Goodwill location now through Saturday, Nov. 24.

PREVIOUS: Girls will be Boy Scouts: Co-ed Scouting in St. Louis one year later

© 2018 KSDK