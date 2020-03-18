ST. LOUIS — This video of penguins exploring at the Saint Louis Zoo is everything we needed right now.

The zoo shared a two-minute video of its Humboldt penguins exploring the zoo on Tuesday.

The penguins took a field trip from their outdoor habitat to inside Penguin and Puffin Coast. They got to visit the Gentoo, King and Rockhopper penguins as well as the horned and tufted puffins. There was a quick stop at the closed gift shop and the offices.

One of the cutest moments in the video is at the 1:23 mark when the penguins waddle into the elevator.

The zoo is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus concerns. There is also a webcam on the penguins that you can watch daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., click here to watch

