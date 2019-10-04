When it comes to preparing a nursery for first time parents, there's a lot to think about.

Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey invited Parkway School's early childhood director, Elena Polson, into her nursery to make sure everything checked out.

Polson is also expecting her first child and gave Corey some helpful advice on how to make the space safe and comfortable as a new parent.

1. Anything hanging on the walls should be secured. Pictures and shelves need to be strong enough to withstand a possible earthquake.

2. It is recommended that cribs be away from windows. This will help you better regulate your baby's temperature and keep them away from the choking risk of blinds and cords.

3. Have a comfortable place to nurse. This can be a draining task as a new mom so having a space where you can relax is key.

4. When it comes to baby monitors be mindful of the WIFI and the possibility of hackers. Polson says the likelihood of people breaking into your streaming video is high these days. She recommends using something without WIFI, so you can minimize the risk.

5. Be careful when using containers such as the Rock N' Play and Bouncer. Polson says while these are great for distracting baby and giving mom and dad a break, they can also hinder a child's development. She says rather than relying on them, parents should allow their kids to stretch out and explore on their own. Polson explains a simple blanket is all a baby needs to develop motor skills.