CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A community vigil will be held Sunday afternoon to mourn the murders of 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday afternoon.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is hosting the vigil at 3 p.m. at The J, located at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur. People of all faiths are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

“A wide diversity of communal and interfaith leadership will stand together in solidarity with the victims and community in Pittsburgh, and against anti-Semitism and hate of any kind,” the federation wrote in a news release.

Attendees are encouraged to leave bags at home and to arrive early because there will be a large security and police presence at the gathering.

