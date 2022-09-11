Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis: Here’s what you can do to help

Some wonder whether the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is an environmental, racial or political issue. The bottom line is people need water.

JACKSON, Miss — An American city without clean water in 2022.

That’s the reality for thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, without clean water to drink, bathe or flush toilets right now.

According to the latest reports, residents have turned on their faucets and brown water pours out.

The population of 150,000 is experiencing immense dysfunction in the city’s water system which led to the crisis. There has also been no solid plan for the pipes to be fixed after decades of delayed repairs.

There are several businesses, schools, and other community facilities completely shut down. Also, the city has been under a boil order since July because of contaminated water.

You can donate and volunteer to these organizations that are helping get residents in Jackson water:

Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition Water Fund has been working with over 30 of its partners including the People’s Advocacy Institute to meet the clean water needs of the communities directly impacted by the deteriorating infrastructure in Jackson. They have a goal of raising two million to provide clean water to residents. To donate, click here. To volunteer, email rapidresponse@peoplesadvocacyinstitute.com.

The Mississippi Food Network is accepting donations online in an effort to provide residents and families with food and water. To donate, click here.

Cooperation Jackson is a mutual-aid group working to provide access to clean water. To donate, click here.

"Little Miss Flint", Mari Copeny, set up a GoFundMe to raise money for those impacted by the water crisis in Jackson. Their goal is $50,000 and they have already raised close to $40,000. To donate, click here.

New Horizons Ministries, Inc., a non-profit arm of New Horizen Church International (NHCI), is taking donations to help change the lives of children and families living in Jackson for the better. To donate, click here.

Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity has been organizing water giveaways and raising money to help those in need. To donate, call 769-251-2380 or email info@iajems.org.