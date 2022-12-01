Basso gastropub reopens its doors Thursday after kitchen fire

The American-Italian restaurant on Clayton Avenue closed for several weeks after a fire damaged its kitchen.

ST. LOUIS — Following a brief closure resulting from a fire in the kitchen, Basso will reopen its doors Thursday with a celebratory cocktail menu.

The American-Italian restaurant, located at The Cheshire hotel on Clayton Avenue, closed for several weeks after a fire broke out in its pizza oven in late October.

No one was injured in the fire, but the kitchen sustained damages despite speedy response from the Richmond Heights Fire Department, according to a Facebook post from Basso.

Basso announced its reopening Monday on social media with a preview of its new cocktail list featuring a negroni sbagliato, a drink that recently went viral on TikTok for being mentioned in an interview with actors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke from HBO's "House of the Dragon."

Basso – meaning "low" or "beneath" in Italian – is a cozy basement restaurant at 7036 Clayton Ave. known for its wood-fired pizzas and scratch-made pastas. Its open from 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 4-9 p.m. Sundays.