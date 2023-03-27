Wing Week underway in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Wing Week started Monday, and for six whole days you can enjoy chicken wings for just $7.
You read that right. Until April 2, 22 different restaurants in the St. Louis area are holding $7 wing specials in honor of Wing Week.
Each restaurant will offer its special take on the chicken wing all week, with a goal for St. Louisans to try new things and "embrace the food, culture and hometown love," according to Wing Week's website.
Participating venues include:
- Alamo Drafthouse
- Alpha Brewing Company
- Beer Sauce
- Bob's Drive-In
- C&B Pub and Grub
- Crafted.
- Felix's Pizza Pub
- Heaterz Hot Chicken
- Hogtown Smokehouse
- Hotel Saint Louis
- Navin's BBQ
- Ott's Tavern/Millstadt Fish Stand
- PJ's Tavern
- Rock & Brews
- Seamus McDaniel's
- SharpShooter Pit & Grill
- Shortleaf Brewing
- Slim Chickens
- Su Waller's Bar & Grill
- Super Smokers BBQ
- The Over/Under Bar & Grill
- The Wood Shack Soulard
Download the Wing Week app, if you plan on visiting multiple locations to start your Wing Week passport. If you check in at five particiapting locations in the app, you'll be entered to win a grand prize drawing of swag and $250 in gift cards, the website says.
Click here to learn more about St. Louis Wing Week.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.