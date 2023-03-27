Wing Week underway in St. Louis area

Several restaurants in the St. Louis area are holding $7 wing specials in honor of Wing Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Wing Week started Monday, and for six whole days you can enjoy chicken wings for just $7.

You read that right. Until April 2, 22 different restaurants in the St. Louis area are holding $7 wing specials in honor of Wing Week.

Each restaurant will offer its special take on the chicken wing all week, with a goal for St. Louisans to try new things and "embrace the food, culture and hometown love," according to Wing Week's website.

Participating venues include:

Download the Wing Week app, if you plan on visiting multiple locations to start your Wing Week passport. If you check in at five particiapting locations in the app, you'll be entered to win a grand prize drawing of swag and $250 in gift cards, the website says.

Click here to learn more about St. Louis Wing Week.