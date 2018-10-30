ST. LOUIS – Holiday lovers, this one is for you! A holiday pop-up bar is returning to St. Louis this holiday season.

‘Miracle’ will open on Nov. 23 and go through Dec. 29. You must be 21 years old to get into the Miracle bar. The pop-up bar will be at Small Change at 2800 Indiana Avenue in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood.

Although reservations are sold out, walk-ins are welcome. Click here for more information.

A portion of Miracle’s sales goes to Santa’s Helpers, Inc. which has been giving the gift of joy to St. Louis children since 1968.

© 2018 KSDK