ST. LOUIS — Dare I say it, but if you asked craft beer lovers around St. Louis the name of the brewery, they have been most anticipating the debut of, a majority would say Rockwell Beer Company.

Rockwell's beer has been a staple at many festivals and special events, and an opening of the new brewery located at 1320 S Vandeventer Ave, in south St. Louis is expected soon. But, before that happens, you can get a sneak peek at the brewery, its beer and what's to come,

This Monday, on Labor Day, Andy Hille and Rockwell Beer Company are hosting a special Labor Day Pop-Up event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be greeted with tours of the new facility, chances to try new beers and purchase new apparel, cocktails, as well as good eating provided by Guerrilla Street Food and Balkan Treat Box.

