ST. LOUIS – This is not a drill! ‘Monstrous’ ice cream sandwiches are coming to St. Louis.

‘The Baked Bear,’ will open on Saturday, September 29 at 1 p.m. It’ll serve free ice cream sandwiches to the first 300 people in line before 1 p.m. The first 20 in line will get a free Baked Bear T-Shirt and the first 100 will be entered in a raffle to win 50 free sandwiches for a party of event.

You can find The Baked Bear in The Loop at 6140 Delmar.

The Baked Bear started in San Diego and quickly gained national attention. According to its website, each location has over a dozen original-recipe cookies and ice cream flavors, giving guests a chance to mix and match to find their favorite combination. Before they’re served, the sandwiches can be rolled through toppings ranging from Fruity Pebbles to Oreo crumble, giving them an Instagram-worthy touch.

Funfetti 🍪 w/ Old Fashioned Vanilla 🍦 & Oreos!

Check it out for yourselves, the ‘#thebakedbear’ tag on Instagram has over 10,000 posts and they’ll make your mouth water.

For more information on The Baked Bear, click here.

