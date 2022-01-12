Operation Food Search partners with Jim Butler Auto Group to raise $100K to feed families

"We're seeing a need now more than ever. Food insecurity spiked during the pandemic and the challenges continue," Kristen Wild said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For more than 40 years, Operation Food Search has been serving the community. Yet, the services may be needed now more than ever.

Kristen Wild, President and CEO of Operation Food Search said, "We work to meet the immediate need for food assistance, but we're also working on the systemic causes of hunger to provide a long-term solution."

The need to feed is widespread.

"We serve 27 counties on both sides of the river in Missouri and Illinois. We serve 200,000 people every month," Wild said.

She notes, the work is vital, especially this year.

The rising costs are hitting families harder and the organization and fewer donations are rolling in.

"We have seen about a 24% decrease in food donations," Wild said.

This decrease in donations is why partnerships are essential.

5 On Your Side even partnered with Operation Food Search this year by the help of area high schools in a Tackle Hunger Campaign.

Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check recently.

Area schools donated 44,479 pounds of food.

Operation Food Search is also working with Jim Butler Auto Group to add some fuel to the cause in the month of November and December. The goal is to raise $100,000.

Brad Sowers is the President of the Jim Butler Auto Group.

"Every vehicle we sell for all six locations, we'll donate $50 per vehicle for Operation Food Search," he also said. "865,000 families can use our support and that's why we've done this program."

Community members can also donate food items at any of its location through Dec. 20. The goal is to collect 3,500 pounds of pantry items and they are not stopping there.

"We're on target for the donation dollar amount of $100,000," Sowers also said.

Community members can step in until the end of December to help their drive and volunteers are essential.

Wild said that because of the work from volunteers, Operation Food Search was able to save more than $2 million last fiscal year.

Wild is not only thankful for the partnership, but also the amount of support the community brings.

"The funds that allow us to purchase food and other services and the awareness that they're bringing to food insecurity is really critical for our mission," she said.

Jim Butler Auto will host a fundraiser at Neiman Marcus on Dec. 8 at 6-9 p.m.

It's a tasting event with five local chefs.

100% of ticket proceeds will go to Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

Event chairs Brad and Michele Sowers will personally match the first $10,000 in private donations, of which Neiman Marcus has already pledged $2,000.

