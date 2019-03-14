ST. LOUIS – Thursday is National Pi Day and that means deals on pizzas and pies across the St. Louis area!



Here is a list of deals we found:

Pieology Pizzeria

Buy one Artisan thin crust pizza, get another for $3.14. Pieology has locations in St. Louis and St. Charles.

Pi Pizzeria

Buy one large Bogo pizza, get another pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14

Free large pizza for anyone who has a birthday on March 14

$3.14 pints of 4 Hands

Pi Memorization Contest – the winner gets a $100 Pi gift card

Pi Pizzeria has locations in downtown St. Louis, the Central West End and the Delmar Loop.

Here are the best Pi Day deals for 2019



Blaze Pizza

$3.14 for any custom-built pizza! Blaze has locations in Richmond Heights and Kirkwood.

Firenza

Get a 10-inch cheese pizza for $3.14 when you mention Pi Day. Firenza is located in Webster Groves.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Get two chicken pot pies for $8.49. Cheddar’s is located in Fairview Heights, Ill.

Know of any other local deals? Click here to send them to us!