ST. LOUIS – Thursday is National Pi Day and that means deals on pizzas and pies across the St. Louis area!
Here is a list of deals we found:
Buy one Artisan thin crust pizza, get another for $3.14. Pieology has locations in St. Louis and St. Charles.
- Buy one large Bogo pizza, get another pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14
- Free large pizza for anyone who has a birthday on March 14
- $3.14 pints of 4 Hands
- Pi Memorization Contest – the winner gets a $100 Pi gift card
Pi Pizzeria has locations in downtown St. Louis, the Central West End and the Delmar Loop.
$3.14 for any custom-built pizza! Blaze has locations in Richmond Heights and Kirkwood.
Get a 10-inch cheese pizza for $3.14 when you mention Pi Day. Firenza is located in Webster Groves.
Get two chicken pot pies for $8.49. Cheddar’s is located in Fairview Heights, Ill.
Know of any other local deals? Click here to send them to us!