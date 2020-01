Ingredients

4 hard-boiled eggs

2 c. Prairie Farms Cottage Cheese (Or try their Zesty Fiesta)

1 t. Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch

1 avocado, diced

4 slices sourdough toast

Instructions

1) In a medium-sized bowl, using a fork, mash cottage cheese and eggs until coarsely combined.

2) Stir in Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch

3) Divide mixture on top of sourdough toast.

4) Evenly top with avocado slices.

For more recipes like this, visit mcdanielnutrition.com