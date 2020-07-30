Well-known Italian restaurant coming to the Streets of St. Charles

The Pietoso family of restaurateurs is adding a location in St. Charles.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Pietosos, who operate Cafe Napoli in Clayton and Napoli2 in Town & Country, plan to add a third location at Cullinan Properties' Streets of St. Charles. The new restaurant, to be called Napoli III, will be an extension of the original Cafe Napoli, officials said Thursday in a release.

Napoli III will be located in a 4,500-square-foot ground floor space at 1450 Beale St., the newest building at Streets of St. Charles. The three-story, $7.5 million structure added 60,000 square feet of retail and office space, filling a major corner at Lombard and Beale streets in the development.

Buildout on the new restaurant will begin in August, with Napoli III's opening date yet to be announced. The new eatery will have "an upscale, yet fun, atmosphere with a casual flair," officials said.

Napoli III will offer a private dining room and outdoor seating. Its menu will be a blend of the southern Italian cuisine offered at the Pietosos' other locations, including fresh seafood, pasta, veal chops and penne a la vodka.

Café Napoli in Clayton opened in 1989 by Tony and Kathy Pietoso. Their sons, Kye and Ande Pietoso, joined the business to open Bar Napoli, as an addition to Cafe Napoli, in 2003. Napoli2 was launched in 2008 in Town & Country. Ande and Kye Pietoso now manage the restaurants, with Kye leading the expansion to Streets of St. Charles.