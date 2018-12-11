ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Sugarfire has once again smoked the competition—this time bringing home the title of World Sandwich Champion.

Chef David Molina earned the award Saturday at the 2018 World Food Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama. He was pitted against more than 30 of the culinary world’s best sandwich craftsmen and craftswomen.

After three rounds of competition, Chef Molina and Sugarfire stacked their way to the top.

The winning sandwich was the Cuban Reuben. It’s stacked with smoked ham, stone ground mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss and a pickle. All of that tasty goodness was stuffed between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches, which included provolone, white American cheese and horseradish mustard.

Besides earning the title of World Sandwich Champion, Sugarfire also brought home a $10,000 prize.

