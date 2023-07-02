These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods

ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods.
Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
If you're crafting a snack spread for your own Super Bowl LVII party or considering what dish to bring as a guest, a recent report of America's favorite game-day foods can help.
Using more than 9,000 Google search terms, Bid-On-Equipment was able to determine what snacks are guaranteed to score at Super Bowl parties.
According to the report, America's top 10 Super Bowl party foods were:
- Meatballs
- Guacamole
- Chips and salsa
- Tater tots
- Chili
- Buffalo wings
- Hummus
- Nachos
- Pigs in a blanket
- Spinach artichoke dip
Although a survey showed about two in five people are planning to eat buffalo wings on Super Bowl Sunday, meatballs were the top protein choice nationwide.
When it came to go-to party dips, queso, salsa, guacamole, buffalo chicken and ranch dips came out on top, according to the report.
The report also included the most popular Super Bowl food in each state. Chicken wings were the top pick in Illinois, and chili was the favorite game-day food in Missouri.
While Missouri and Illinois' top picks ranked on America's top 10, some states had unique party food favorites that didn't make the national list.
- Arkansas - Fried pickles
- Colorado - Garlic knots
- Delaware - Crab ball
- Idaho and Utah - Seven-layer dip
- Nevada and Washington - Hummus
- Oregon - Sweet potato fries
- South Carolina - Chili dogs
- West Virginia - Pepperoni roll