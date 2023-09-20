Chesterfield officers honored for lifting car off girl

The girl was riding her bike when she was pinned under the car.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Two Chesterfield officers were honored for their heroic actions back on March 22 during Tuesday night's St. Louis County Counsel meeting.

The officers responded to the scene of the crash where a child had been hit. Officer Joseph Brewer was the first responder to the accident. He said that he saw the rear passenger tire on top of the 6-year-old girl's back.

"She was not moving and she was turning blue," Brewer said. "It was a lot worse than I was hoping for."

The girl was riding her bike with her grandmother when she was hit by the car and fell off the bike, the Chesterfield Police Department said. The girl's bike was wedged under the frame of the car when officers arrived at the scene.

Brewer called for help. Officer John Hartman was on the scene a few minutes later. The two tried lifting the vehicle from the tire to create enough space to quickly grab the little girl.

" I just remember closing my eyes and trying to lift as hard as I could..... I could feel the tire pressing into my hands," Brewer said. He remembers screaming for anyone walking by to grab her.

They decided that Hartman would grab her. He let go of the tire and Brewer continued holding the car up. Hartman swiftly pulled her out and performed CPR.

The girl survived her injuries and was reunited with her family.

