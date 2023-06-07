What to know about the 2-day Amazon Prime Day sales event starting July 11

Multimillionaire Jeff Bezos initially founded the day on July 4, 1994, and then established Amazon Prime in 2005.

ST. LOUIS — There’s been talk about Christmas in July for weeks. And to make this month even better, Amazon Prime Day kicks off with a two-day event where you can spend at a discount.

According to NationalToday.com, Amazon Prime Day developed into an official holiday to compete with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the U.S. The day of sales is currently the largest single-day shopping event in the country.

Multimillionaire Jeff Bezos initially founded the day on July 4, 1994, and then established Amazon Prime in 2005. The first annual Amazon Prime Day was launched on July 15, 2015, when the company honored its 20th anniversary in business.

When does Amazon Prime Day begin?

The two-day event starts at 12:01 a.m. July 11 and will last until July 12.

How can I prepare to find deals on Prime Day?

According to Amazon.com, you can join Amazon Prime to participate. To view all the benefits of Prime Membership, click here.

There are also exclusive member deals and discounts on hundreds of products when shop as a Prime member here.

What is included with Amazon Prime?

Two-day shipping is available coast-to-coast on millions of items with no minimum purchase. The online retailer also offers one-day, same-day and two-hour grocery delivery options.

Prime Video is free with membership and top-rated, Amazon originals and exclusives and recently added movies and TV shows are available to watch on a variety of screen devices. There are several genres to choose from including horror, drama, family, science-fiction or comedy.

Amazon Music is available for a four-month free trial period, only offered until the end of Amazon Prime Day. After the period ends, the subscription is about $9 a month. The opportunity provides ad-free on-demand music, top podcasts, and more.

Prime Gaming offers perks on a variety of free games and in-game items. In addition, the opportunity provides a free monthly Twitch subscription, all included in your Prime membership.

For more information on seven benefits that will help you save money in 2023, click here.

What are the most anticipated deals on Prime Day?

Baby and kids' items, such as Barbie dolls, LEGO sets and Squishmallow toys, are between 30% to 50% off.

School and college deals feature tech, home and comfort items that are between 13% and 70% off.

Clothing items are between 30% and 60% off on men's, women's kids' and baby apparel. There are also deals on purses, handbags and shoes.

Other tech device deals vary from home speakers, cameras or home alarm systems are between 19% and 50% off. Affordable Smart TVs, Fire tablets and WiFi routers and systems will also be on sale for up to 60% off.

If you own a small business, all business necessities from Amazon Prime are also 10% to 55% off.

All things Amazon brand could be between 15% to 50% off with Prime membership.

For an early look at even more deals on select items such as Bose, Sun Bum, Jessie, Theragun and Hey Dude, click here. Each category includes home, health and fitness, books and entertainment, pets, skincare and beauty and travel.