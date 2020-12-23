Where to go to see Christmas lights in your neighborhood

5 On Your Side wanted to share the joy by featuring some of the most festive decorations and displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — With 2020 being such a challenge for so many across the area, for some, it has been a bright spot to see so many homes decorated for the holidays. It's also something you can view with your family from your car and remain socially distant and safe during the pandemic.

There are the areas that have been decorated for years that everyone knows about, like Candy Cane Lane, which is along Murdoch Avenue in the City of St. Louis.

5 On Your Side wanted to share the joy this week by traveling around the area during the early evening newscasts to some of the homes that stand out that you may not know about.

Our Tracy Hinson alerted us to a local website that features homes throughout the metro St. Louis area. Holidaylighthopping.com maps the displays all around St. Louis and includes pictures so you'll have an idea of what you are looking for. There is a search feature that allows you to search a specific area or you can choose to see the options by map.

Monday, we traveled to Oakville in south St. Louis County to the Magoc family display on Viento Drive. You drive right around the circle in front of the home with inflatables and lights galore.

We then headed to Columbia, Illinois to the Rose family. At least 100,000 lights have been strung on the house, trees, bushes and throughout the yard. It's on Metter right across from the Columbia Public Library.

Our final stop Monday night was to the Poetker Farm on Gilmore Lake Road in Waterloo, Illinois. The entire farm, even the barns, is lit up with thousands of lights. there's even a church for the season. Be warned, being a country road, Gilmore Lake Road has some quick, sharp turns, so drive slower than you think you need to.

Tuesday evening, our travels took us to north St. Louis County and into St. Charles. Our first stop was the Manhal family's display on Roan Circle in Florissant. It is a mix of the old and the new as hundreds of lights and candy canes are strung around the yard.

If you want to see inflatables with tons of lights, head to Spring Forest Lane in Hazelwood. The White family has dozens of large inflatable decorations to go along with the massive amount of lights. Christmas music will play as you stroll by.

We then moved to Pike Street in St. Charles to find our white Christmas. the Hockmeyer family expands their display every year. They have a "snow" machine that creates a "frosty" covering throughout the front yard to go along with the many decorations and lights.