Hundreds set to line up in St. Louis to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee of St. Louis will hold its 53rd annual observation event to celebrate the beloved minister and civil rights pioneer and to unify as King strived to do.



“It's going to be a day of driving into resources with social change. As we drive out racism. As we drive out poverty. All those things that Dr. King wanted to make sure the beloved community was about," said “Mister Gary” Boyd, program coordinator.



Instead of thousands marching the streets in King's honor as they normally do on MLK Day, Boyd said community groups will wheel through the city beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the old courthouse downtown on 4th Street.



While COVID changed the plans, Boyd added it will be one of the things they tackle along the way.



The organization will partner with Affinia Healthcare and CareSTL Health to provide free COVID testing and vaccinations on the holiday.



"We're trying to see to it that we don't lose any other lives behind COVID. We're asking people to come and be a part of this. We want people to mask up, but we want y’all to stay in your car," Boyd said



NAACP will facilitate voter registration which Boyd mentioned was a request from the King family. A social change committee will help push out poverty by providing fresh produce.