Missouri Botanical Garden Glow returns

One million lights will be on display at the Missouri Botanical Garden for its annual Garden Glow.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Botanical Garden is hosting its Garden Glow. The first day is this Saturday, Nov. 13. The event runs through Jan. 8 2022. Members are able to preview the glow on Thursday.

The Garden Glow will have s'mores, drinks, and some photo ops. Ticket holders can get their picture taken with an inflatable snow globe and holiday frames. There will also be an opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

Meet Santa Claus:

Linnaean Plaza in the Sleigh

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Nov. 19, 22, 23, 29, and 30

Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14

Proof of vaccination to attend isn't required, but COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Everyone older than 5 years is required to wear a face mask indoors and social distance. If visitors become sick before visiting, refunds and exchanges are being honored to reschedule.

Purchases for all tickets will be cashless and no signatures are required for credit card transactions.

Tickets for Festival+ Members are Free and can be reserved now. Members ages 13 and up can get tickets starting at $14. General admission for ages 13 and up starts at $18. Ticket prices for kids ages 3-12 start at $3.

You can click here to purchase your tickets to the 2021 Garden Glow event.

Wednesday nights are family nights. Families can enjoy discounted prices on Nov. 17 and 24, and Dec. 1 and 8.