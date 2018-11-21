ST. LOUIS — Raw turkey? Burned the turkey? Just plain hate turkey? You still have plenty of options for lunch and dinner this Thanksgiving in the St. Louis area.
5 On Your Side gathered some of the highest rated and cheapest eats that’ll keep their ovens on and doors open for Turkey Day. But be sure to make those reservations! A lot of people are skipping the traditional Thanksgiving feast and restaurant reservations are filling up fast.
Highest rated restaurants*
- The Capital Grille – Clayton
- J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood – West County Center
- Bristol Seafood Grill – O’Fallon
- Oceano Bistro – Clayton
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Town & Country
- Baida Moroccan Restaurant – South Grand
- The Terderloin Room – Central West End
- Maggiano’s – Richmond Heights
- Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta – Ameristar St. Charles
- Grand Tavern by David Burke – Central West End
$30-and-under restaurants*
- The Preston – Central West End
- The Lemp Mansion – Benton Park
- Bishop’s Post – Chesterfield
- EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery – Chesterfield
- McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood – Des Peres
- Das Bevo – Bevo Mill
- Granite City Food & Brewer – Creve Coeur
- Boundary – Clayton
- Chase Club – Central West End
- Candicci’s Restaurant & Bar – Ballwin
*According to ratings on OpenTable
