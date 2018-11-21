ST. LOUIS — Raw turkey? Burned the turkey? Just plain hate turkey? You still have plenty of options for lunch and dinner this Thanksgiving in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side gathered some of the highest rated and cheapest eats that’ll keep their ovens on and doors open for Turkey Day. But be sure to make those reservations! A lot of people are skipping the traditional Thanksgiving feast and restaurant reservations are filling up fast.

Highest rated restaurants*

  • The Capital Grille – Clayton
  • J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood – West County Center
  • Bristol Seafood Grill – O’Fallon
  • Oceano Bistro – Clayton
  • Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Town & Country
  • Baida Moroccan Restaurant – South Grand
  • The Terderloin Room – Central West End
  • Maggiano’s – Richmond Heights
  • Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta – Ameristar St. Charles
  • Grand Tavern by David Burke – Central West End

$30-and-under restaurants*

  • The Preston – Central West End
  • The Lemp Mansion – Benton Park
  • Bishop’s Post – Chesterfield
  • EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery – Chesterfield
  • McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood – Des Peres
  • Das Bevo – Bevo Mill
  • Granite City Food & Brewer – Creve Coeur
  • Boundary – Clayton
  • Chase Club – Central West End
  • Candicci’s Restaurant & Bar – Ballwin

*According to ratings on OpenTable

