ST. LOUIS — Raw turkey? Burned the turkey? Just plain hate turkey? You still have plenty of options for lunch and dinner this Thanksgiving in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side gathered some of the highest rated and cheapest eats that’ll keep their ovens on and doors open for Turkey Day. But be sure to make those reservations! A lot of people are skipping the traditional Thanksgiving feast and restaurant reservations are filling up fast.

Highest rated restaurants*

The Capital Grille – Clayton

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood – West County Center

Bristol Seafood Grill – O’Fallon

Oceano Bistro – Clayton

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Town & Country

Baida Moroccan Restaurant – South Grand

The Terderloin Room – Central West End

Maggiano’s – Richmond Heights

Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta – Ameristar St. Charles

Grand Tavern by David Burke – Central West End

$30-and-under restaurants*

The Preston – Central West End

The Lemp Mansion – Benton Park

Bishop’s Post – Chesterfield

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery – Chesterfield

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood – Des Peres

Das Bevo – Bevo Mill

Granite City Food & Brewer – Creve Coeur

Boundary – Clayton

Chase Club – Central West End

Candicci’s Restaurant & Bar – Ballwin

*According to ratings on OpenTable

