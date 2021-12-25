St. Louis-area residents celebrate Christmas Day

Traditional Christmas Day activities were supplemented by the unseasonably warm weather.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area residents found a variety of ways to spend their time on Christmas Day. While some celebrated the holiday, others were just out taking advantage of this weather.

Many turned out at Midnight Mass at Cathedral Basilica.

Later Saturday morning on North Grand, Ramona Cook and her one-year-old nephew, Dayvion, took a walk.

“We just got up,” said Cook, around 10 a.m. “The rest of the house did the whole Christmas thing, last night. We got the rest of the kiddos at the house, waiting for us to get back.”

A solemn version of “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” could be heard rising out of St. Alphonsus Rock Catholic Church the morning of Christmas.

Security officer Paul Foster said, “I’m working today, just making sure the church stays safe during the Christmas season.”

Church member Carol Henderson-Powell referred to the reason for the season.

“We know the most important person in our lives should be Jesus Christ,” she said, “if we claim to be Christians, for sure.”

Security officer Sharon Owens-Hare described the images on her jacket.

“It’s Michelangelo’s angels that are on the ceiling,” she said, referring to the Sistine Chapel.

Her hat was a four or five-inch tall Christmas tree.

“My hat is my famous Christmas tree that was given to me by Miss Terri from the food pantry,” she said.

Steinberg Skating Rink offered traditional Christmas Day activities, while other people in Forest Park – bikers, runners, fisherman, and golfers – were celebrating the unseasonably warm weather.

After sinking a six-foot putt, Dino Russo said, “I didn’t have much to do, this morning. I was with my daughter.”

Fellow golfer Pete Wheeler added, “We’re out here playing golf, instead of something else, so it’s a good day.”