How to celebrate Juneteenth in the St. Louis area

From movies to concerts, moments of silence and a car parade, several events are planned this Saturday to commemorate Juneteenth

ST. LOUIS — Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Juneteenth celebrations have been growing and expanding over the last several years, and that is no exception this year in the St. Louis area.

We gathered up a list of events happening Saturday and beyond.

St. Louis

"AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth"

AMC is celebrating Juneteenth with a full lineup of movies. The “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” is happening at theaters throughout the country, including at the AMC Chesterfield 14 location in St. Louis County.

The movie theater company selected seven movies that highlight Black changemakers, Black cinema and Black joy.

Movie dates

“Do the Right Thing”: June 18

“Harriet”: June 18, 23

“The Water Man”: June 19

“Fences”: June 19, 21

“Moonlight”: June 19, 24

“Barbershop: The Next Cut”: June 20

“Love & Basketball”: June 20, 22

Check AMC’s website here for the latest showtimes. Movies cost $5 per person.

City Foundry

City Foundry will team up with Taste of Black St. Louis for a celebration on Saturday. The Midtown venue will host about 20 Black-owned businesses, including food and drink vendors, and businesses selling apparel, art and cultural items.

There will be live music from Zida Lioness and DJ Nune, interactive sports experiences from Urban Golf of Greater St. Louis and Dream Builders 4 Equity, along with dance performances and a yoga session.

The event also will offer ways for guests to learn about the history behind Juneteenth from community organizations.

The outdoor event is free and family friendly. For a full list of vendors and schedule of events, visit the Facebook event.



Noon-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

City Foundry

Civil Life Brewing Company

Civil Life Brewing Company is celebrating Juneteenth through beer – and with an effort to save an historic café.

Through Sunday, all online sales of the Sara-Lou Brew German Wheat beer will go directly to Northside Community Housing. The south city brewery said 100% of the purchase price will help the organization save the historic Sara-Lou Café.

Besides online sales, Civil Life also is donating $1 from every six-pack of Sara-Lou Brew German Wheat sold throughout 2021.

“Please buy it whenever you see it. We are honored to play a small role in helping save this building that was once a cornerstone in The Ville,” the brewery wrote on Twitter.

National Blues Museum

The National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis is celebrating Juneteenth with a lineup of concerts and live performances. The music starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. with four difference performances from Renaissance Band, Mz. Sha & Her Ka’sha Band, Lady J Huston Show and Marty D Spikener’s On Call Band.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy the show.

“On Their Shoulders”

A march will retrace the footsteps of Black slaves who were bought, sold and lynched in downtown St. Louis. Performers dressed in African fabrics will march in song and dance from the Old Courthouse to the riverfront, where a flower release will take place, according to the Visual Movements event page. Everyone is welcome and masks are requested.



12 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Old Courthouse

Ride for Freedom Car Parade

For the second year in a row, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is hosting a car parade to celebrate Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth is an opportunity for everyone to educate themselves on the African American heritage and to honor the lives, sacrifices and contributions that were given to help build the American fabric. I invite anyone who wants to celebrate to join us at the car parade on Saturday," Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said in a news release.

It’s hosted by Reed, the Aldermanic Black Caucus, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and members of the community.

Cars will start at Urban League and take a route down Page Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Tucker Boulevard to Market Street and down to Broadway. The parade will end at 11 N. Fourth Street at the Dred and Harriet Scott statue in front of the Old Courthouse for a moment of silence.

11 a.m., car parade begins at noon

Saturday, June 19

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis headquarters

1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis

St. Louis County

Ferguson Juneteenth Celebration

Ferguson will host its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Saturday. The event will bring together the city and special business district for an event they plan to continue for years to come.

The celebration will feature music, arts and crafts vendors and face painting for children. It’s free and open to the public.

1-5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

501 S. Florissant Road

Gateway Region YMCA

The Gateway Region YMCA is hosting a Juneteenth event at the Emerson location Saturday afternoon.

“At the Y, it’s important for us to recognize such a turning point in our country,” said Ken Strawbridge, district vice president at the Gateway Region YMCA. “We hope those in the community will come out and celebrate with us.”

Guests can expect music, vendors, poetry, drumming, food, games, dancing and prizes. The event is open to everyone and is free.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Emerson Family YMCA

2290 Pershall Road, Ferguson

St. Louis County Department of Public Health

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is participating in four events Saturday where officials will be on hand to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Walk-ups are welcome.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is thrilled to be participating in four events in honor of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19th. The following events and locations will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and walk-ups are welcome.

1-4 p.m.

Christ Our Redeemer and North County State Legislators

13820 Old Jamestown Rd, Florissant

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Metropolitan Congregations United and Monument of Faith Church of God

5400 Janet Ave., St. Louis County

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Noon-3 p.m.

Story Stitchers

616 N. Skinker Blvd., St. Louis County

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

North County Fire and Rescue at Bellefontaine Neighbors Community Center

13820 Old Jamestown Road, Florissant

Pfizer

Illinois

Several East St. Louis community organizations, the mayor’s office and Alpha Phi Alpha are coming together for the Juneteenth Freedom Festival.

The event starts with a 5K Run & Walk Saturday. The inaugural event is in collaboration with the East St. Louis mayor’s office and Alpha Phi Alpha. The event is open for all adults and children 12 and older.

Besides the walk/run, there will be a free unity and wellness fair beginning at 11 a.m. Health services will be available, including diabetes testing, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, dental screenings and mental health service information.

Click here for more information and to register.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

East Saint Louis City Hall

301 Riverpark Dr., East St. Louis

Everyone is then invited to participate in a motorcade. It starts at the Save-a-Lot store on Vieux Carre Drive and continues on 89th and State streets and ends at East St. Louis City Hall. At noon, a flag raising ceremony will get underway to hoist up the Juneteenth flag.