St. Louis Thanksgiving Day parade draws thousands

The parade included floats, balloons and high school marching bands

ST. LOUIS — The Thanksgiving Day parade in downtown St. Louis drew thousands of spectators Thursday morning.

The 37th annual parade went down Market Street with 130 entries including large balloons, antique cars and marching bands.

A team of Budweiser Clydesdales was also featured in the parade. Santa Claus rounded out the event, wishing everyone a happy holiday season.

Ameren was the title sponsor of the "Thanks for Giving" parade. They supported the St. Louis Area Foodbank with matching donations.

Dr. Art McCoy was the grand marshal. He was the superintendent of the Jennings School District until June 2020 and now leads STL.works that connects people with job opportunities.

The route started at Market Street and Broadway and ended in front of Union Station.

Applications are already available for the 2022 parade.

The 2020 parade was held virtually due to the pandemic.