'A day for love': Valentine’s Day specials, celebrations in St. Louis

5 On Your Side has compiled a list of specials and deals not only for that day of love, but all February long.

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Magpie’s Cafe on Main Street

Magpie's Cafe will have a themed, pop-up dinner and cocktail special from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14.

This special will be offered during weekends in February on historic Main Street in St. Charles. The cafe said to bring your Valentine for a night of delicious food and drinks.

Reservation includes seating in the dining room for more than an hour and includes dessert. Reservation types available at $10 per couple or $20 for a four-top reservation. Call 636-947-3883 for groups of more than four. Click here to make a reservation.

Valentine’s Dinner Special includes two cocktails, two dinner salads and two entrees of your choice.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is welcoming guests during the day for love with a relaxed and elegant atmosphere.

Guests will be able to order a chef-prepared meal from the full dinner menu with choices such as seared tenderloin with butter-poached lobster tails, according to the restaurant.

More than 350 highly sought-after wine and champagne selections are available to pair with the steaks. For a perfect ending, choose from a selection of desserts made each morning by the pastry chef, such as The Capital Grille cheesecake.

To make a reservation for Feb. 12-14, visit click here.

City Musuem

The City Museum is celebrating the month of love and friendship with photo opps, crafts, pinatas and Elvis performances from Feb. 2-12.

Elvis Performance

Be amazed by an Elvis performance as he plays his greatest hits. This option is available from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 11. A valid form of identification and a separate ticket are required. Tickets are coming soon.

Valentine’s Crafts in Art City

This event allows kids to create handmade gifts for the love of your life. Also, visit the Vault Room for Valentine’s Pinatas from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 11-12. Access to Art City is free with general admission but can cost as much as $5.

Love Lounge in Beatnik Bobs

Spend time snuggling a special someone while enjoying drinks, decor and love songs. This opportunity is free from Feb. 2-19.

Saint Louis Zoo Harbor

You can visit the Saint Louis Zoo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or stop by the Welcome Desk at the Zoo’s North Entrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Harbor seals may love cold water, but they sure have warm hearts! Adopt a Saint Louis Zoo harbor seal for someone you love this Valentine’s Day and your gift will help support the care and feeding of the Zoo’s animals for a full year.

The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy and greeting card from you, personalized adoption certificate, color photo with animal facts, car decal, name on the Zoo Parents Donor Wall and zoo website for one year and an invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic.

For $60, which includes shipping and handling, the zoo will deliver the adoption package to anyone in the country. To adopt a harbor seal, order online or call 314-646-4771.

Save $10 when you purchase your adoption package on-site at the zoo and take it home with you that day. Discount not available on shipped orders.

Each adoption is personally packaged by zoo staff. The zoo will mail orders within 14 to 21 business days of receipt. Due to delays in postal processing, orders for delivery should be made as early as possible. Take-home purchases are available at the zoo through 4 p.m. Feb. 14.

Angad Arts Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel is bringing the love this Valentine’s Day season with their “Color Your Love Room.”

This year, the art hotel has transformed their signature red “Empowered” room into a “Love Room.” The love-themed room comes with a rose-covered flower wall adorned with a neon “love” sign, celebratory balloons and a bottle of champagne for two.

The room is intended to celebrate love in all forms, whether it’s between new lovers, folks celebrating years of marriage, or friends looking to host their Galentine’s Day somewhere festive. The Love Room will be available through Valentine’s Day and can be booked here.

ART Bar

The hotel’s rooftop bar is hosting a premier food and beverage package called “Eat Your Heart Out” to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style.

The package can be ordered for inside one of the “Color Your Winter” igloos or for inside the bar.

Included in “Eat Your Heart Out” is a bottle of La Marca Prosecco, chocolate-covered strawberries, a charcuterie plate, and cheesecake that is about $100.

Guests visiting ART Bar from Feb. 10-14 can order the package or order separately from the full menu, including bites like the Grilled Chicken Cuban Sandwich and the Crisp Flatbread. Reservations are available online here for the igloos or here for the inside seating at ART Bar.

Café la Vie

Add romance to your Valentine's Day celebrations with a pre-fixed dinner at Café la Vie on Saturday, Feb. 11 only.

They are offering an $140 six-course meal for two. Each course also includes a wine pairing. Reservations for the meal can be made on OpenTable.

They are also offering more specials from Feb. 1 through April 30.

City Foundry STL

City Foundry STL retailers and kitchens have plans to spice up your Valentine’s Day celebration.

Chicken Scratch will offer the perfect sharable takeaway for you and a loved one. Their “Cluckbucket,” usually at a price of $36, will be off 15% for Valentine’s Day. The meal comes with a whole rotisserie chicken, two shareable sides and a choice of sauce.

Patty’s Cheesecakes will have love-themed desserts for the month of February with the addition of a Heart-Shaped Red Velvet Cheesecake, a Rose-Shaped Cheesecake, and a Heart-Shaped Brownie Cheesecake Sandwiches.

Eckert’s Farm

Grab your favorite gal pals and head out to Eckert’s Restaurant at its Belleville location to celebrate the beautiful women in your life, they said. Guests can enjoy themed cocktail flights, along with their choice of delicious menu items.

For a romantic setting for couples, visit the Cozy Cider Cabin from 4:30-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Feb. 19 Reservations can be made here.

Hello Juice

Give your loved ones the gift of good vibes, plants, and great juice this February in Kirkwood.

Valentines can enjoy Hello Juice’s February alcohol-free or "AF" happy hour series in collaboration with SansBar.

Tickets, which cost $30, will include AF cocktails, small bites from Chicken Out, live music and a eucalyptus plant hanger.

Guests can purchase tickets here.

Pizza Champ

The popular pizza joint known for their New York-style pizza, is offering a sweet Singles Awareness Day Deal on Feb. 15 for singles. Every order placed for an 18-inch pie will receive half of an Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich for free. Guests are invited to eat their feelings on the unofficial Anti-Valentine’s Day holiday and treat themselves to pizza and ice cream.

Pizza Champ is open from 2-8 p.m. and orders can be placed through their website here.

Grant's Farm

Love is in the air at Grant’s Farm. The St. Louis landmark, and home of the Busch family since 1903, is hosting romantic dinners for two this Feb. 14 in its historic Carriage Haus.

Tickets include VIP parking, plated dinners of choice for two, a Clydesdale appearance and photo opportunity, and a special keepsake.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day dinner at Grant’s Farm cost $119 per couple. Wine or beer can be ordered in advance for an additional cost. Reservations are available, for the seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Couples select their preferences when purchasing tickets.