ST. LOUIS — Missouri's biggest home product showcase is this weekend.

The 43rd annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show opens at America's Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

There will be nearly 400 exhibitors and 1,400 booths at the show, filling about 340,000 square feet of America's Center with showcases of home products and services.

The showcase will feature several different areas: home products, interior design, kitchen and bath, lawn and garden, pool and spa and new construction.

"Local companies and hundreds of experts will help homeowners find just what they need to complete their home projects," a Home & Garden Show spokesperson said in a press release.

