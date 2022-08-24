Reduced adoption fees at Humane Society for National Dog Day

On Friday, Aug. 26, celebrate National Dog Day with reduced adoption fees on all adult dogs at the Humane Society of Missouri.

HSMO will reduce all adoption fees on pitbulls and pit mixes with an adoption fee of $25. All other breeds will be reduced to $50.

The HSMO's Macklind Avenue Headquarters in St. Louis and Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights will be open for those wanting to celebrate and meet adoptable dogs.

National Dog Day was founded by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert in 2004. The day is meant to celebrate all breeds, including mixed and pure. It also helps to inform others about the number of dogs that are rescued and rehabilitated by shelters, rescues and other welfare groups all over the country.

HSMO encourages everyone to donate $5 to their local shelter or rescue on Aug. 26.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, you can also find information on their website.

To find more information about volunteering or donating, visit the Human Society of Missouri's website.