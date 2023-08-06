Stray Rescue of St. Louis hosting adoption event Saturday with Imo's Pizza

Imo's will cover the adoptions fees for pets six months and older, and give you a $20 gift card as a 'thank you' for adopting your newest family member.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — If you've been looking for a furry friend to join your family, Stray Rescue of St. Louis might have the perfect pet for you.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stray Rescue and Imo's Pizza are partnering for a pop-up adoption event at Stray Rescue, located at 2320 Pine Street in St. Louis.

At the event, you'll have the opportunity to meet many dogs and cats available for adoption through Stray Rescue.

If you adopt a cat or dog that is older than six months old, Imo's Pizza will cover the adoption fees, and give you a $20 gift card as a 'thank you' for choosing to adopt a pet.

“At Imo’s we are committed to being good neighbors and giving back to our local community. We are excited each year for the opportunity to partner with Stray Rescue of St. Louis and help more families bring home a new family member,” says Imo’s Pizza Founder Margie Imo in a statement.

https://fb.me/e/3rysBC5oz THIS Saturday, from 11-2! Please join us for a BIG adoption event! Many of our foster families... Posted by Stray Rescue of St. Louis on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

During 2022's adoption event with Imo's Pizza, more than 174 dogs and cats were adopted from Stray Rescue.

All adoptions that go through Stray Rescue include spay/neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations and a microchip for your newest family member.

Stray Rescue asks attendees to leave their dogs at home when attending the event. If you're looking to find the right animal for your current dog, the shelter can schedule a time at a later date for doggy introductions.