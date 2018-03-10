It's not just October 3rd and a Wednesday (which means you better be wearing pink), it's also a special day for a few of the stars of Mean Girls with the debut of a brand new burn book.

Well... a burn cookbook that is!

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the hit comedy, published 'The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook for Mean Girls' just a day before the notorious Mean Girls Day.

READ MORE: 10 'Mean Girls' quotes to celebrate October 3

The book was authored by Bennett and celebrity chef Nikki Martin. It even features a foreword by Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Weiners in the film.

According to the synopsis, this book will give you "real recipes to feed your inner Plastic" and will also "serve up behind-the-scenes stories from the movie." You'll find recipes for "Fetch-uccine Alfredo," "You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa," and "Just Stab Caesar Salad."

It's on sale on Amazon now. The Kindle version will cost you $14.99 and the hardcover version goes for $16.51.

© 2018 WVEC