Hockey broadcaster Ken Wilson called it "clearly one of the most astonishing comebacks anyone will ever see in any sport."

ST. LOUIS — With the St. Louis Blues advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s only fitting that we look back at some amazing moments in Blues history.

At the top of the list, is the Monday Night Miracle of May 12, 1986.

Broadcaster Ken Wilson called the national ESPN broadcast because Blues broadcaster Dan Kelly was doing the play-by-play for national TV in Canada.

"That was clearly one of the most astonishing comebacks anyone will ever see in any sport,” Wilson said after the Blues' amazing win.

It all happened 36 years ago this week.

On the brink of elimination in Game 6 of the Campbell Conference finals against the Calgary Flames, the Blues overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime. Then seven minutes into the extra period, this happened.

"Federko steals the puck from Reinhart over to Hunter who shoots, Doug Wickenheiser scores! Doug Wickenheiser! The Blues pull it off and it's unbelievable. They'll be a seventh game."

Wilson's call would become synonymous with one of the most memorable wins in Blues history.

Here’s what he said as the crowd went wild:

"The St. Louis Blues score five of the last six goals in the game with minutes left in their season. They trailed Calgary four to one. They tied it before the season was over. And at 7:30 of overtime they send joy throughout the arena in St. Louis as Doug Wickenheiser gets his second goal of the night, his first two goals of the playoffs. And yes, there will be a seventh game on ESPN Wednesday night at the Olympic Saddledome in Calgary."

The Blues lost to Calgary 2 to 1 in Game 7.