Hundreds gathered for a wreath laying ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, honoring servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

ST. LOUIS — Our Vintage KSDK is a flashback to Memorial Day 1968.

Lawrence Roos, former St. Louis County superintendent, addressed the crowd.



"When individuals take the law into their own hands and defy constitutional procedures, then freedom dies,” Roos said.

Parades were held across the region, including downtown St. Louis.

At the University City American Legion post, a special service honored those who gave their lives for their country.

Forest Park was packed with families enjoying the day, in paddleboats and at picnics.

Former KSDK reporter, Chris Condon, talked it up with children visiting the St. Louis Zoo.



"How about you? What do you like best here?” Condon asked.

“I like the polar bears,” a little boy said.

“The polar bears? Why do you like them?”

“They're so bad they can eat you up," the boy said.



Swimmers and divers kept cool in Heman Park's pool in University City.

Eads Bridge celebrated its 100th birthday with a military band and the firing of some old cannons.



School bands and majorettes marched the streets along with veterans and honor guards in Belleville, Illinois.



Clear skies and warm temperatures made for a memorable holiday in the Bi-state.

